Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) The Assam Police on Monday rolled out three initiatives that will strengthen its capabilities in handling cybercrime, including financial cyber frauds, and ensuring speedy delivery of services to the people. Director-General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta inaugurated the Cyber Forensic Lab cum Training Centre, while also launching the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System and distributing Cyber Crime First Responder Kits at a programme at the CID headquarter here. Under the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, a 24x7 help desk has been set up with the helpline number 155260 in CID.

If any victim of financial cyber fraud would, without delay, calls this number, and provides the required details, then the operator of the help desk would immediately upload the details on the system.

The bank/ wallet/ merchant, which is also part of the portal, will receive the information and if the money has not left the system, it will be blocked by the bank or the financial intermediary concerned.

An automatic message would be generated and sent to the complainant to lodge a formal complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in within 24 hours.

The laboratory under the Cyber Forensic Lab cum Training Centre, which was inaugurated by the DGP, is a part of the CCPWC (Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It has been set up at a cost of over Rs 3.92 crore at the CID headquarter here and is viewed as an important development to ensure proper collection and preservation of digital evidence related to cybercrime and its in-depth analysis in line with the provisions of relevant laws.

The lab also has a training facility with 25 workstations to impart training to police personnel on cybercrime investigation.

In the same programme, Cyber Crime First Responder Kits were also ceremonially distributed by the DGP to the police stations of Guwahati city.

These kits, costing Rs 13. 53 lakh each, have been procured under the MOITRI (Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image) scheme and will be distributed to 245 police stations of the state reporting high cybercrime cases.

The investigating police teams would take these portable kits with them to the scene of a crime and take the help of highly advanced tools and applications for identification, collection and preservation of digital evidence.

For the use of these kits, a weeklong hands-on training for 25 police officers per batch in 10 batches will be imparted by a team of experts from Mumbai.

The training of the first batch commenced from Monday.

