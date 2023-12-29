Assam, December 29: IPS officer Anand Mishra, who is more well known as Assam's "Singham" on social media recently tendered his resignation from the police service. The IPS officer allegedly resigned from his post to pursue a life of "freedom and independence" through social services. IPS officer Anand Mishra was posted as the SP of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

According to a report in the Times of India, IPS officer Anand Mishra was also part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the Manipur clashes. As per the reports, Assam's "Singham" submitted his resignation to Assam chief secretary through the DGP on December 18. However, the incident has come to light now. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues Apology for Casteist Post, Says 'Team Made Incorrect Translation of Bhagavad Gita Verse'.

IPS officer Anand Mishra said that he wants to pursue a life of "freedom" and "independence". "This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realise through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of the IPS," the letter read.

It must be noted that Anand Mishra is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He was recently posted in Manipur to be a part of the SIT team to probe communal violence in the state. Speaking about his resignation, IPS officer Anand Mishra, who served for about 12 years said that the uniform is his first and last love.

Speaking further, Mishra who is dubbed as Assam's "Singham" said that his dream is to work for the betterment of people of his home state Bihar. He said he could only achieve his dream by staying outside the service. "That is the reason why I tendered my resignation," he added. He also requested others not to take him as an example. Assam Govt Announces Vacancies for Over 10,000 Posts in Education Department; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, ‘Will Exceed Promise of Creating More Than 1 Lakh Government Jobs’.

While Mishra refuted any other reasons for his resignation, sources close to the development hinted that he could join the BJP back home in Bihar. They even said that he could contest the Lok Sabha elections next year.

