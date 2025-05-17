Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Assam police carried out two major drug bust operations in Kokrajhar and Golaghat districts of the state, arresting three people and seizing substantial quantities of marijuana and heroin.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed major drug busts by the Assam Police.

According to the CM, three people were arrested in Golaghat with 512.58 grams of heroin worth Rs three crore being seized too. In Kokrajhar, police seized around 963 kilograms of marijuana.

"Major Drug Busts by Assam Police. In two separate operations, Golaghat police seized 512.58g of heroin worth Rs3 crore and arrested 3 people. Kokrajhar police seized 963.19 kg of ganja. Our relentless pursuit against drugs will continue," CM Himanta said.

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made several announcements, including establishing an Amul dairy plant in the state, a food grain subsidy, and remuneration for Information and Communication (ICT) teachers.

Sarma took to X and wrote, "In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to: Allow AMUL to set up a Dairy processing plant with a capacity of 1 lakh litres/day; roll out foodgrain subsidy from Oct'25; enhance remuneration of ICT teachers; and provide benefits under IIPA to 2 investors."

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved at least 20 bighas of land for setting up a "state-of-the-art product dairy farm at the Institute of Farm Management Campus, Rani.

The farm will hold a capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, at an approximate cost of Rs 75 crore. The cost may also go up to Rs 150 crore. The plant will benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers and is a part of an MoU signed during Advantage Assam 2.0.

Also, subsidised masur dal (at Rs. 69), sugar (at Rs. 38) and salt (at Rs. 10) to NFSA beneficiaries from October 2025 in selected districts. The benefits will be provided to all districts starting in November 2025. Each commodity will be given in separate packets to ensure customers have a choice to purchase individual items.

To boost private investment in the state and create more job opportunities, two proposals have been approved under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA). Approximately a thousand people will be given job opportunities under this. (ANI)

