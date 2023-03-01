Cachar (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested from Kachudaram area in Cachar with three kg of brown sugar, being transported from neighbouring West Bengal, Assam Chief Minister informed on Wednesday.

Detailing the police action, Sarma took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "In a huge recovery on Tuesday, @cacharpolice arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated."

The two arrested peddlers belonged to the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, police said.

Earlier, on February 25, the Assam Police had apprehended two accused from the Karbi Anglong district and seized 2.013 kg of Morphine, valued at Rs 8 Crores in the international market.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, while speaking to ANI had said the police launched a hunt in the case after receiving a tip-off and nabbed two during a naka-checking on the National Highway 36.

While in a separate case on February 1, a drug peddler was injured in a police fire after trying to flee the spot in Assam's Nagaon District. (ANI)

