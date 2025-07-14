South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): In a major anti-narcotics operation, police in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Monday seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore and arrested a suspected drug trafficker.

According to officials, the special Anti-NDPS operation was launched following a tip-off about a large consignment of narcotics being transported by bus. Acting on specific intelligence, police set up a naka checkpoint at Sonapur along HM Road under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ).

The police team, led by Inspector Dipak Bargayari, Officer-in-Charge of Mankachar Police Station, intercepted a passenger bus travelling from ISBT Guwahati to Mankachar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Horen Tokbi said, "Acting on information that one Ashique Babu (26 years old) was carrying a large consignment of Yaba tablets in a passenger bus bearing registration number AS-01TC-0375 en route from ISBT Guwahati to Mankachar, a special naka checking was set up at Sonapur, HM Road under close supervision of ASP (HQ). The naka team, was led by Inspector Dipak Bargayari, OC Mankachar police station, along with SI Sonudev Barman, HC Zahan Uddin Sk, LNK Shariph Uddin, LNK Anowar Hussain, UBC Samiul Ahmed, UBC Amlan Jyoti Gogoi, ABC Anu Islam, ABC Hajong, and HG Rohul Amin, intercepted the said bus and successfully apprehended the suspect."

Tokbi said preliminary investigation indicates the consignment originated from Manipur, passed through Guwahati, and was handed over to the accused at ISBT Guwahati.

He said, "The police team seized 50,000 Yaba tablets (Methamphetamine) weighing about 5.894 kg, one mobile phone. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 10 crore. This refers Mankachar police station GDE No. 26 dated 14.07.2025, FIR being registered. Preliminary investigation reveals the consignment originated from Manipur, routed via Guwahati, handed over to the apprehended in ISBT and is suspected to be distributed in border areas of Mankachar, parts of Meghalaya, and smuggled to Bangladesh. Forward and backward linkages are being identified," Horen Tokbi, SSP of South Salmara Mankachar district said.

Reacting to the seizure, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X and wrote, "In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, @SSalmaraPolice conducted a special anti-NDPS operation and seized. 50,000 Yaba tablets, 1 mobile phone, Rs 10 cr estimated market price, 1 drug peddler arrested. No mercy, No Escape!" (ANI)

