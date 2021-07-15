Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) The Assam government Thursday ordered all private hospitals and nursing homes not to deny admission to COVID-19 patients having health insurance coverage.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said that it has received reports of some private hospitals refusing admission to COVID-19 patients despite having medical insurance.

It referred to an order by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) in March last year that removed all hurdles in the policies and had directed that the cases should be handled expeditiously.

A Gauhati High Court order also observed that the IRDA instructions stipulated that all those having insurance cover will be given treatment by the designated hospitals.

"Therefore, it is directed that all private hospitals and nursing homes registered under the Clinical Establishment Act shall strictly abide by the order/circular issued by the IRDA while handling treatment of all COVID-19 cases reported at the hospitals through empanelled insurance companies," the order said.

It further said that any aberration and non-compliance shall invite action as per various sections of the Clinical Establishment Act and other provisions of law.

"All government orders, circulars, advisories including the treatment protocols issued by state & central government for COVID-19 management shall be followed diligently by all hospitals," it added.

The order entrusted the Director of Health Services to enforce the instructions in totality and take immediate action if violations are reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)