Several houses were damaged in Kamrup district due to rains and hailstorm. (Photo/ANI)

Kamrup (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): After experiencing dry and hot weather for the past few weeks, heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms wreaked havoc in parts of Assam's Kamrup district and neighbouring areas on Sunday, causing extensive damage to public and private properties.

Several houses were damaged, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district due to the severe hailstorm.

Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra villages are among the worst affected areas. Vehicular movement was also affected for hours as uprooted trees blocked roads in various parts of the district.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

According to locals, several houses were damaged.

"My house was damaged, and many other houses in our locality were also damaged. Many families of Naitor Udla, Kalyanpur, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, Lahotari, and Nagarbera have been badly affected. My wife and daughter were busy cooking when a bunch of trees hit my house due to the storm. Both of them were injured," a Nagarbera resident said.

"Later I took them to a hospital," he added.

Another resident complained about damage to his house and said, "My house has been severely damaged due to the rains and hail last night. Several trees have also been uprooted in the area."

Earlier, strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning also struck southeastern Manipur and Assam's Jorhat on Sunday, causing damage to several houses, crops, and livestock shelters.

Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages in Manipur were among the most affected areas with severe damage to houses, buildings and crops there. (ANI)

