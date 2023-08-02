Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the web portal and mobile application along with the theme song for the ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’, an initiative aimed at planting a total of 1 crore commercially-viable saplings across the state through citizen participation.

The large-scale plantation drive will take place on September 17.

Speaking at an event held at 'Janata Bhawan', the state capital complex, CM Sarma said this plantation drive will provide a major boost to the state’s green economy.

Stating that rampant destruction of forests across the world as one of the major contributing factors behind global warming, he exuded confidence that this initiative would be Assam’s contribution towards the fight against climate change.

Saplings would be available at distribution centres that would be set up for the purpose, he said, adding that those who register themselves with the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' app/portal and upload geo-tagged photographs of them planting the saplings would be credited with an amount of Rs 100 directly in their bank accounts.

If the sapling planted on September 17 manages to survive three years, the concerned individual would be rewarded with an additional Rs 200, he said.

Next year, the CM said, the state aims to plant three crore commercially-viable saplings while in 2025, the aim would be to plant 5 crore saplings. (ANI)

