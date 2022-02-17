Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state recorded 47 new infections, eight less than the previous day, taking the tally to 7,23,861, according to the bulletin issued by National Health Mission.

Four new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,623 while 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes.

The current death rate in the state is 0.91 per cent.

The COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 0.62 per cent from Wednesday's 0.83 per cent.

Assam had logged 55 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

The state currently has 1,132 active COVID-19 cases, while 419 people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,14,759.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Assam now is 98.69 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested for COVID-19 during the day was 7,628 as against 6,558 on Wednesday.

A total of 4,28,24,000 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

