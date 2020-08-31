Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll of Assam rose to 306 with 10 more people succumbing to the disease, while the state's caseload went up to 1,09,040 after 3,266 fresh infections were recorded, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Five of the 10 fresh fatalities were registered in Dibrugarh district, three in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Tinsukia and Sivasagar.

The 3266 new cases, which is the state's second highest spike in a single day, include 700 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 233 from Golaghat and 189 each from Cachar and Jorhat.

The steepest one-day spike of 4,593 cases was reported on August 12.

The new infections were detected out of 44,948 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Sarma said. The total number of tests conducted so far in the state is 22,32,948. The state now has 24,804 active cases while 83,927 patients have recovered from the disease and three migrated out of the state.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who tested positive on August 26, said that he was gradually recovering at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

"I am thankful to Health Minister Dr H B Sharma for visiting me yesterday. My sincere thanks to all for their good wishes for my speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Wearing a PPE, Sarma on Sunday visited Gogoi and other MLAs who have tested COVID-19 positive inside the unit where they are recuperating.

Meanwhile, the state education department has said that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools, colleges, universities and technical institutes will undergo COVID-19 tests till September 18.

In a statement, the department said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their duties from September 21, for which an instruction would be issued later.

