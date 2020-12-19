Dispur (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): One hundred and two new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Assam on Saturday, according to the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As many as 85 people recovered from the lethal infection yesterday, pushing the tally for recovered cases to 2,10,697 in the state. The recovery rate was recorded at 97.88 percent as of December 18.

A total of 2,15,250 cases of Covid-19 have been reported here so far including 3,539 active cases, Sarma informed via his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

