Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) As many as 192 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in Assam on Monday, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Tamil Nadu Woman Cop Rajeswari Who Rescued A Man Trapped Under Tree During Rains.

It was more than double the 91 new cases registered on Sunday.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Reduced in Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Announces Reduction of VAT on Petrol by 1% and Diesel by 2%.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 0.49 per cent from 0.62 per cent against the previous day.

The new cases were detected out of 38,892 tests, much higher than 14,759 clinical examinations on Sunday, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,54,91,539.

The COVID-19 death toll during the day at five was four more as reported the previous day.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes.

The bulletin said the virus tally in the state is now 6,15,574.

Among the fresh infections, 86 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 15 from Goalpara, 13 from Kamrup (Rural), and 10 from Sivasagar.

Of the five COVID-19 deaths reported during the day, two were from Lakhimpur and one each from Kamrup (Metro), Sivasagar, and Sonitpur, taking the death toll to 6,077 in the state.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,581 as against 1,626 on Sunday, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 232 patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,05,569 with a recovery rate of 98.54 percent.

The cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccines in Assam so far increased to 3,17,94,418.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)