Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday taking the death toll to 995, while 166 new infections pushed the tally to 2,13,925, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 131 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease and the number of total discharged people went up to 2,09,342. Assam currently has 3,585 active cases, while three patients had migrated out of the state. "Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today... Condolences & Prayers!" Sarma said on Twitter. The two fresh fatalities were reported from Tinsukia and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, the minister added.

The death toll now increased to 995.

However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

"166 Cases detected out of 29475 tests conducted with positivity rate of 0.56%," the minister tweeted.

Assam thus tested 54,91,479 samples for COVID-19 to date.

