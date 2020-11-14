Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 958 with the death of one person while 233 new cases pushed the tally to 2,10,068 on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The only COVID-19 death in the state during the day was of a 70-year-old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, the minister said.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today........Deepest condolences and prayers", Sarma tweeted.

The current death rate in the state is 0.45 per cent.

The number of new cases registered a marginal increase to 233 as against 202 positive cases detected on Thursday. Kamrup Metropolitan district which has the highest positive cases in the state reported 63 cases on Friday.

The new cases were detected out of 26,344 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate on Friday registering a slight increase to 0.88 per cent as against 0.83 per cent on Thursday.

The total tests conducted in the state so far is 49,77,600, which includes both Rapid Antigen test and RT-PCR.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved further to 97.45 per cent with the total recoveries reaching 2,04,718.

The rate of active patients also further declined to 2.09 per cent with 4,389 patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID Care Centre.

Of the total 2,10,068 positive cases recorded in the state so far, 958 have succumbed to the disease while three have migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, 1,876 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five plasma banks in the state with Gauhati Medical College Hospital receiving the highest from 1,090 donors.

