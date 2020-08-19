New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 2,534 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam in last 24 hours, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 82,201 including 56,734 recovered cases, 25,261 active cases and 203 deaths.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Assam is at 5.7 per cent, according to Sarma.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that India has reported 55,079 new coronavirus cases and 876 deaths.

Also Read | Ghana Footballer Randy Juan Muller, Who Was Stranded at Mumbai Airport For Over 50 Days Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Meets Aaditya Thackeray After Getting Accommodation in Mumbai Hotel.

The country's COVID-19 tally has now reached 27,02,743 cases and 51,797 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)