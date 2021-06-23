Guwahati, Jun 23 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 4,90,907 on Wednesday as 2,728 more people tested positive for the infection while 30 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,310, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported from Sonitpur, five from Nagaon, three each from Cachar and Kamrup Rural, and two from Nalbari districts.

Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Morigaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara, and Tinsukia reported one death each. The current death rate is 0.88 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. Golaghat reported the highest number of new cases at 212, followed by Kamrup Metro (187), Sonitpur (177), and Nagaon (171). The 2,728 new cases were detected out of testing of 1,66,227 samples on Wednesday and the positivity rate for the day was 1.64 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

Assam currently has 30,524 active COVID-19 cases. During the day, 3,802 people recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 4,54,726 so far. The state has so far tested 1,40,75,432 samples for COVID-19. As many as 63,34,502 people have been administered the vaccine, of whom 11,20,424 have received both doses.

