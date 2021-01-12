Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,635 on Monday as 45 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,064, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

At least 64 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,12,567, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.1 per cent.

The current rate of fatality due to the infection is at 0.49 per cent, while 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons, the bulletin said.

The forty-five new cases were detected from 19,033 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.24 per cent.

Assam now has 3,001 active cases, and three COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 61,98,370 sample tests.

