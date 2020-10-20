Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday taking the death toll to 884, while the state's caseload went up to 2,02,073 after 666 new infections were detected during the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 1,201 patients recovered from the disease and were released from various hospitals and Covid Care Centres. The recovery rate is now 86.31 per cent.

Altogether 1,74,411 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state so far.

Assam now has 26,775 active cases while three patients had migrated out of the state.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that nine more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease.... My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma tweeted.

Of the nine fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Golaghat, two from Tinsukia and one from Bishwanath districts, the minister said.

The current death rate in the state is 0.43 per cent.

The new 666 positive cases detected during the day include 174 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Altogether 38,585 tests were conducted for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such tests to 43,95,965.

