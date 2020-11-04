Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths after 115 days on Wednesday while 380 new cases took the tally to 2,07,741, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Altogether 655 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,98,694. The recovery rate at present is 95.64 per cent.

Also Read | Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The state now has 8,110 active cases, the minister said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 934, he said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state.

Also Read | Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Good News! Almost for 115 days in a row we have had to endure painful incidents of death of #COVID19 patients in Assam. I am pleased to share that today on November 4, there is NO death case," Sarma tweeted.

He, however, urged people to keep the vigil on and follow all precautions to contain the pandemic.

Assam has reported coronavirus deaths daily since July seven. The current death rate is 0.45 per cent.

The 380 new cases were detected out of 29,026 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 1.31 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 47,57,659. Meanwhile, Sarma inaugurated the Kalapahar Covid Care Hospital having 160 beds here.

"Another milestone achieved by #Assam Health Dept in its fight against the pandemic today! Extremely delighted to have inaugurated Kalapahar #Covid Care Hospital today, a state-of-art facility for treatment of Covid patients," he said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)