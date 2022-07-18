Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,668, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The three deaths were reported from Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Udalguri districts on Sunday.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Opposition’s Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Here is Everything You Need to Know About Him.

Of the 149 new cases detected on Sunday, Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 38, followed by 25 in Sivasagar, 23 in Cachar and nine in Nagaon.

The positivity rate marginally declined to 10.47 per cent as against the previous day's 10.50 per cent.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in Northeast And West Coast of India; Moderate Rainfall Expected in Delhi, Bihar.

Assam currently has 3,691 active case as against the previous day's 3,896.

A total of 7,18,452 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far including 351 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.40 per cent.

A total of 28,441,188 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,71,79,028 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,90,108 first doses, 2,11,52,063 second doses and 10,36,857 precaution doses have been administered so far, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)