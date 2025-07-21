Jiribam (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur police and CRPF recovered a large quantity of heroin and 50,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 76 crore in Manipur's Jiribam district, officials said in a press release on Monday. One individual was apprehended during the operation.

In a press statement issued by the PRO of IGAR (East) said that, in a significant blow to drug trafficking, Assam Rifles carried out an operation with Manipur police and CRPF, resulting in the recovery of 616 soap cases of heroin and 50,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth almost Rs 76 crore which were being transported by boat on Barak River in Jiribam district of Manipur on July 20.

Also Read | Unemployment Reduced From 6% to 3.2% in 6 Years in India, Inflation at Record Low: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Informs Parliament.

"Based on a specific intelligence, the joint team was carrying out boat patrolling on the Barak River, between Chaudharykhal and Savomphai on the fringes of Jiribam and Phezarwal districts, when a boat was spotted and, upon being challenged, the driver attempted to flee. During the ensuing pursuit, the boat was seized, which led to the recovery of the contraband. One individual, a resident of Silchar, Assam, was also apprehended," said the press release.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks.

Also Read | 'We Will Send BJP to Detention Camps After 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections', Claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

"This seizure is one of the largest seizures in recent times and a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking," said the press release.

Earlier, security forces apprehended 10 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups in Manipur and recovered 35 weapons, 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores, said the Indian Army on July 15..

"In a series of operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Imphal West and Imphal East between 07 Jul - 14 Jul 25 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP," said the army in a press release.

"The operations resulted in apprehension of 10 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 35 weapons, 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)