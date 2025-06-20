India News | Assam Rifles Hosts Yoga Sessions at Four Places in Tripura on Eve of International Yoga Day

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 20 (ANI): In the build up to 11th International Yoga Day, Assam Rifles on Friday organised Yoga Session at Radhanagar, Teilamura, Bagbassa and Phaitol areas of Tripura.

The event saw participation of 492 individuals with aim to promote "Yoga for Body, Mind and Soul."

The sessions commenced with a series of measures designed to introduce various yogasanas. The events focused on educating children, ladies, students and Assam Rifle personnel about the myriad of yoga postures and breathing techniques that contribute to overall fitness.

Through this initiative, the Assam Rifles sought to enhance body awareness, strength, flexibility, and to combat the fatigue experienced by both body and mind.

The event focused on raising the awareness about benefits of Yoga. By highlighting the benefits of these practices, the initiatives seek to foster a community driven movement towards better living.

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21.

The stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated with grandeur on June 21, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" echoes India's vision of global wellness.

The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, Ministry of AYUSH said.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

PM Modi will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision. (ANI)

