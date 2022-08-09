Noklak (Nagaland) [India], August 9 (ANI): Suspected militants fired upon Assam Rifles jawans in Nagaland's Noklak district early Tuesday, according to a senior official.

A firing incident between suspected militants and Assam Rifles personnel took place at Dan Pangsha area which is located along the Indo-Myanmar border, Deputy Commissioner of Noklak district Hiazu Meru told ANI.

Also Read | ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings: Renuka Singh Storms to Career-best 18th Spot After … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far.

"So far there is no report of any casualty in the incident. The area is very remote area and mobile network connectivity problem is also there," Meru said.

Also Read | Bihar Political Crisis: ‘Will Support Any Non-BJP Government to Help Strengthen Secular Forces,’ Says Congress.

Earlier today, a similar firing incident on Assam Rifles personnel took place in the Gen area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap Changlang.

According to an official spokesperson, the incident took place while the troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for the forthcoming Independence Day.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) sustained a minor injury on his hand. No other injury or damage has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)