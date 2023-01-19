Champhai (Mizoram) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No - 4, weighing around 580.4 grams, worth Rs 2.90 crore and apprehended two persons including a Myanmar national in Rountlang village on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on specific information under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

As per the official statement, the seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.

"Smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," the statement added. (ANI)

