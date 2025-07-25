Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a targeted operation, Assam Rifles recovered 1.97 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.6 crore from the Tuikhuahtlang area of Aizawl, Mizoram, officials said. Three individuals were apprehended during the joint operation.

According to the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR (E)], the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles, Aizawl Police, and the Narcotics Department established a vehicle checkpost to search for vehicles involved in drug trafficking on 24th July 2025, in the general area of Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl," HQ IGAR (E) said in a statement.

"During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 1.97 kg of Methamphetamine Tablets worth Rs 6.6 Crores hidden in the vehicle, which was occupied by three individuals", the statement added.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Aizawl for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a targeted operation on Tuesday, seized heroin worth Rs 9.75 crore near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, said Assam Rifles in an official statement.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding narcotics trafficking, the security forces launched the operation in the general area of Crossing Point-1, Zokhawthar, and recovered 1.227 kilograms of Heroin No. 4, with an estimated market value of Rs 9.75 crore, from a TATA Intra V10 pickup vehicle. The vehicle was seized on the spot.

The recovered contraband and the vehicle have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Assam Rifles celebrated National Flag Day at Tamenglong district, Manipur, at Don Bosco High School and several Company Operating Bases (COBs) in the Area of Responsibility (AOR). The event brought together students, teachers, and local people to spread awareness about the importance of the National Flag.

A total of 600 local populace, including students, participated in the events organised within the AOR. Assam Rifles continues to organise such events to build a strong bond with the local people and inspire the young generation to be proud and responsible citizens of the country. (ANI)

