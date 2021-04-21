Aizawl, Apr 21 (PTI) Assam Rifles have seized smuggled areca nuts worth over Rs 2.27 crore from two locations in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border, sources in the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

The operations were carried out jointly with the customs department on Tuesday and Wednesday, the sources said.

On Tuesday, both teams seized 954 bags of areca nuts at Khawbung village, which was worth more than 2.14 crore.

In another development, the combined team of Assam Rifles and customs also seized 50 bags of areca nuts worth over Rs 12 lakh along the Champhai-Mualkawi road on Wednesday, it said.

The goods were smuggled from Myanmar, it added. PTI

