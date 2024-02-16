Cachar (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): In a joint operation against drug peddlers in the state, Assam police and Assam Rifles recovered and seized 20,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 4 crore in Cachar district late Thursday night, officials said.

The joint team also apprehended one person, identified as Sur Chandra Singha (48), of Ramnagar, Tuko, Silchar.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, said, "Based on secret information regarding a drugs deal at Ramnagar supposed to be transported by a two-wheeler, a joint team of Cachar Police and 39 battalion Assam Rifles camp, Masimpur, laid a surprise check at Ramnagar Part-Vi Village."

"During the checking, one scooty tried to avoid the police team, however, the team was able to intercept the rider of the scooty and recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets from his possession. The price of the narcotic substance is about Rs 4 crore. Necessary lawful action is being initiated," he added.

Earlier, Assam Rifles intercepted a significant drug haul in Tripura, seizing 434 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.736 crore, the officials said on Thursday.

Assam Rifles seized 434 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 1.736 cr from General Area Churaibari, under Churaibari PS, North Tripura District, Tripura on February 14, the official statement said.

The operation was initiated based on credible information, leading to a joint venture between Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police Station.

As per the officials, the drugs were found in concealed compartments within a truck, operated by a now-detained drug peddler.

The seized drugs, along with the suspect, have been handed over to Churaibari Police Station for further investigation and subsequent legal proceedings. (ANI)

