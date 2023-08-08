Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Monday recovered 13 soap cases of heroin worth approx Rs 80 lakhs from Chotabekra, Jiribam and apprehended three individuals in this case.

"In yet another success in its crusade against Narco terrorism, the Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 13 soap cases of Heroin worth approx Rs 80 lakhs from Chotabekra, Jiribam district and apprehended three individuals on August 7, 2023. The operation was jointly launched with a special team of Jiribam police," stated an official release.

Exploiting the current situation in Manipur, the smugglers were trying to smuggle drugs from Manipur to Assam.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Jiribam police for further legal proceedings.

Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against Narco terrorism which is continuously fuelling insurgency in the area.

The operation contributed to the goal of preventing the youth from falling prey to the drug menace. Assam Rifles will continue its efforts to achieve a drug-free society. (ANI)

