Champhai (Mizoram) [India], August 7 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered 69 cases and 10 loose cartons of illegal "ORIS" Cigarettes valued approximately at Rs 89.96 lakhs in Champhai, officials said.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles on Thursday conducted a search in the general area of Chhungte, Champhai.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea Against In-House Panel Findings.

During the search operations, the team recovered 69 cases and 10 loose cartons of illegal ORIS Cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 89.96 lakhs. The recovered items have been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai.

Earlier, in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the seizure of 341.12 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore and the arrest of four people near the village of Lungpuizawl in Lunglei District.

Also Read | BJP Leaders Write to Election Commission, Claims Constitutional Violations by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Acting on specific intelligence received from reliable sources, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up at Zobawk. On August 1 at around 7:45 PM, security forces intercepted a suspected vehicle travelling from Hnahthial toward Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the high-grade narcotics. Four individuals who were in the vehicle at the time were taken into custody on the spot.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Police Station Lunglei for further investigation and legal action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)