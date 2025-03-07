Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission on Friday announced the poll dates for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. The election to the 36 constituencies of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council will be held on April 2, and counting of votes will be held on April 4.

A total of 445586 voters, including 216181 male voters, 229394 female voters and 11 others will exercise their franchise in 630 polling stations.

Also Read | Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says 'It Shows India's Commitment to Quality, Affordable Medicines for All'.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is scheduled for March 15, and withdrawal of candidature is March 19.

Out of 36 constituencies, 25 seats are reserved for ST (Scheduled Tribes), 6 seats are reserved for women, and 11 seats are unreserved.

Also Read | Tech Mahindra Inaugurates New Headquarters in Texas, Takes Significant Step To Expand Its Footprint in US Market.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area is covered in the Goalpara and Kamrup districts of Assam.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) was constituted by the Government of Assam for all-around development in the area of economic, educational, socio-cultural and ethnic identity of Rabha people residing in the council area.

The Rabhas are one of the aboriginal tribes of Assam. They are categorized as plain Schedule tribe in the state.

Initially, the Council encompassed 306 Revenue villages with an estimated population of 350,000. However, its jurisdiction expanded to 779 Revenue villages following Government Notification No. TAD/BC/135/2005/10, dated May 17, 2005.

In January 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Museum of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) at Udaypur in Dudhnoi in Assam's Goalpara district to celebrate and showcase the rich culture and customs of the Rabha community.

"The project worth Rs 1.80 crore aims to preserve the arts, artefacts, costumes and traditions of the Rabha people. Additionally, an e-library was dedicated to the public, providing access to a wide range of books from around the world at the click of a mouse," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a post on X.

These initiatives are expected to enrich the cultural heritage and expedite the socio-economic and cultural development of the Rabha community, the post added. He also paid tribute to King Veer Parshuram, who 'saved the motherland from invaders.'

In a post X, he said, "There are many brave sons in the history of Assam who saved the motherland from invaders. King Veer Parshuram of the Rabha community faced the Mughal Empire with his limited army and immense bravery."

"Due to leftist ideology, the history of this brave son of Assam was suppressed, but today our government has tried to give him due respect by building a memorial," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)