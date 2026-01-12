Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): The authority of Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden has taken precautionary measures to keep animals warm during the winter season.

The zoo authority has installed heaters, stubble, and high-powered electric bulbs to keep animals warm.

Rajani Kanta Deka, Head Animal Keeper of Assam State Zoo, told ANI that they have installed heaters for lions, tigers and other wild animals.

Head Animal Keeper of Assam State Zoo, Rajani Kanta Deka, said, "We are provided stubble for animals in the Guwahati State Zoo. We have provided heaters for lions and tigers. The heaters are on for 24 hours. They are kept under the sun in the morning, and at night heaters are provided in the night shed. This has been done as per the direction of the Assam State Zoo director. For animals like tortoises, we have provided stubble."

"We have installed heaters for the maximum number of animals. We have also arranged electric bulbs for snakes, birds," Rajani Kanta Deka said.

He further said that, at Assam State Zoo, several animals, including lions, giraffes, tigers, and rhinos, gave birth, and several cubs were also born, and the animal breeding process is also going on.

"Many animals are giving birth to young ones. You will find many cubs. A giraffe has given birth to a calf. Tigers and rhinos have also given birth. The breeding programme is going on. We have given several animals in the exchange programme. Rhino has given birth to two calves, and more are expected at the year's end. We are in talks with the Central Zoo Authority. We are trying to bring zebras and kangaroos," he further added.

Blankets have been laid on the enclosure floors to protect animals from cold overnight temperatures, and heaters and bulbs have been installed to provide additional warmth.

The authority of the state zoo has taken special measures to protect animals.

Assam State Zoo occupies an area of 175 hectares of land in the middle of Guwahati city, and the botanical garden in the state zoo spreads over an area of 82 hectares of land. (ANI)

