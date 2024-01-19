Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Friday apprehended two drug peddlers along with drugs at the Khanapara area in Guwahati.

The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Mukut Mondal (26), and Rajdeep Chungkrang (22).

Also Read | Money Markets To Remain Shut on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Says RBI.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) told ANI that based on secret information, a team of STF raided at Khanapara area under Dispur police station jurisdiction and apprehended two drug peddlers cum veteran thieves along with drugs.

"The STF team recovered 23 numbers of vials containing heroin weighing 40.1 grams, cash amount of Rs 2960, 2 numbers of stolen mobile phones, 5 numbers of empty vials, one syringe, one Birla Aerocon 59 millilitres used as a psycho-active substance in possession from them," Mahanta said.

Also Read | North Korea Tests 'Underwater Nuclear Weapons System' Amid US Drills With South Korea.

Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)