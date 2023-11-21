Hojai (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Tuesday recovered and seized 982 grams of heroin and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Hojai district.

According to the STF, based upon input, the Special Task Force team launched an operation against drug peddlers in Hojai district and seized 982 grams of heroin from the possession of a drug peddler.

The STF team apprehended one peddler namely Arjun Das (48) from near Hojai Railway Station.

Required legal formalities are being taken and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

