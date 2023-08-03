Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government has to formulate the Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023.

The Anand Marriage Act, 1909, holds immense significance for the Sikh community, as it recognizes and validates marriages solemnized according to the Sikh marriage ceremony called Anand. The Act confers legal validity to such marriages, effective from the date of their solemnization.

Calling the move a mark of recognition of the customs of Assam's Sikh community, the chief minister said that the decision will benefit the Sikh community.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “Assam Cabinet yesterday decided to formulate the Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023, "as a mark of recognition to the customs of Assam's Sikh community."

This decision will allow Sikh marriages conducted under the Anand Marriage Act, of 1909, to be officially recognized and registered.

The introduction of the "Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023" is a historic moment that honours the unique traditions of over 20,000+ members of the Sikh community residing in Assam.

"Yesterday in the Cabinet, we took an important decision that will benefit our Sikh brothers and sisters in Assam," Sarma said.

With the implementation of these rules, the Sikh community will now have the opportunity to register their marriages under the Anand Marriage Act, further preserving their cultural heritage. (ANI)

