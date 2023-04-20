Guwahati, Apr 20 (PTI) Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta on Thursday said she has filed a complaint with the police against the organisation's national president Srinivas B V accusing him of harassment and manhandling.

The state unit of the party issued a show-cause notice to her during the day for her tweets on Tuesday, in which she charged him with being a “sexist” and discriminating against her based on gender.

Dutta filed the complaint at the Dispur police station here alleging that Srinivas has been ''harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers''.

In the complaint, she alleged that during the party's plenary session at Raipur in February, the accused had heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career.

PTI has a copy of her complaint with the police, which was lodged on Wednesday.

''I also remember to date that he used the words - 'hey girl, what do you keep writing' - and had also asked what alcoholic beverages I drink,” she alleged.

The police said they are currently examining the complaint and the rule of the law will be followed.

Hours after Dutta posted the tweets two days ago, Srinivas issued a legal notice to her and claimed that she was defaming him in preparation for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora told reporters that Dutta had met him after he had called her to his office for an explanation after she had tweeted the allegations against Srinivas.

''We have asked state Vice President (Communications) Bobbeeta Sarma to coordinate with AICC on this matter and a show cause has been already issued to her,'' he added.

Dutta is an AICC member and the state unit cannot take disciplinary action against her, he said.

''She claimed that she had informed our leader Rahul Gandhi about the matter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She can do that but if she wanted an inquiry into the matter, she should have followed the proper procedure'', Bora said.

Bora said he and Jitendra Singh are the representatives of AICC president Mallikarjun Khagde in the state and she should have informed the three of us or organisational secretary K C Venugopal about her grievances.

Dutta later told reporters that she has filed a complaint against an individual named Srinivas B V and not against the Congress.

''I belong to a family of Congress members and I am a fourth-generation member of the party. I am still working for the party,” she added.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of her tweets and written to the state police on taking necessary action.

