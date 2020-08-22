Jorhat (Assam), Aug 22 (PTI) Two legislators of Assam - BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali - have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

The two politicians were admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, its Principal Dr Atul Chandra Boro said.

The condition of Bharali, the 10th MLA of the state to be infected with the virus, is serious, he said.

Tasa is the first MP of Assam, who was afflicted with COVID-19.

Besides, BJP's Jorhat district president Kamakhya Mohan Das and secretary Ishwar Prasanna Bordoloi have contracted coronavirus, Health Department officials said.

"They are asymptomatic and at home isolation," the official said.

Out of the 10 legislators who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, seven are from the BJP and one each from Congress, AIUDF and the AGP.

Apart from politicians, more than 20 senior bureaucrats and nearly 3,300 police personnel of the state have been infected with COVID-19.

Assam has recorded a total of 87,908 coronavirus cases. Of them, 65,596 have recovered while 15,464 patients are under treatment. The total number of people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state is 227.

Several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the list of fatalities caused by the disease as they had other ailments too, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

