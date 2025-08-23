Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): Assam Cabinet has decided to name the state's longest flyover on GNB Road, Guwahati, after Maharaja Prithu, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Sharing an X post, CM Sarma remembered Maharaja Prithu of Kamarupa for rising against Bakhtiyar Khilji.

He wrote, "When Bakhtiyar Khilji destroyed Nalanda, the symbol of our ancient civilisation, he believed India's spirit could be broken. But in the sacred soil of Assam, Maharaja Prithu of Kamarupa rose in valour and struck him down, avenging that desecration."

"To honour this legacy of courage, the Assam Cabinet has decided to name the state's longest flyover on GNB Road, Guwahati, after Maharaja Prithu -- a timeless reminder that Assam has always stood as the defender of Bharat's soul," the X post added.

According to the Public Works (Roads) under the Assam Government, it is a four-lane flyover with a length of 4423.20 meters.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet had announced that no new Aadhaar cards would be issued to individuals above the age of 18, except those belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the tea garden communities, for the next one year, a move aimed at curbing issuance to illegal foreigners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference on Thursday, said the restriction has been enforced to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar cards and falsely claiming Indian citizenship.

"Assam cabinet has today decided that Aadhaar card will not be issued for persons above 18 years of age, except ST, SC and Tea garden workers, for another one year. If any person from other caste who is yet to get an Aadhaar card, they can apply for it within the month of September. We will allow them to apply within the month of September," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

