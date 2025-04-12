Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the Government of Assam's paddy procurement during the ongoing Kharif season has crossed 4 lakh metric tons.

Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development. He said that nearly Rs 920 crores have been directly transferred into the bank accounts of over 35,000 farm households.

"In a major milestone towards Farmer Welfare, Govt of Assam's paddy procurement during the ongoing Kharif Season has crossed 4 lakh MT today. This implies that nearly Rs 920cr has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of over 35,000 farm households. With our recent announcement of a Rs 250 bonus per quintal, we are aiming to meet our target of 5.9 lakh MT by the end of the season", Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'X' post read.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam is now India's third-fastest-growing state, which was unimaginable a few years ago.

In a post on X he said that the Gross State Domestic Product growth rate is at 7.94 percent.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Assam is now India's 3rd fastest growing state, with a GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent at constant prices. Our pro-investor policies & sustained investments in infrastructure, institutions & individuals are driving this growth. A few years ago, this was unthinkable."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also listed out three high-speed corridors aimed at transforming connectivity across the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma emphasized his dream to ensure that both Silchar and Dibrugarh can be reached from Guwahati within six hours.

"I envision three high-speed corridors that will transform connectivity across Assam: Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar and Guwahati to Dibrugarh. The Guwahati-Silchar corridor via Borapani is set to become a reality soon. We have also initiated the ground-level work for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh corridor. My dream is to ensure that both Silchar and Dibrugarh can be reached from Guwahati within 6 hours," the Assam CM said on X. (ANI)

