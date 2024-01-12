Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which operates the Purabi Dairy brand, has registered an increase in its bouquet of value-based milk products, along with a rise in milk procurement and sales figures, an official said on Friday.

It is planning to bring a record number of dairy farmers into its fold this year, while also increasing the array of products for customers, he said.

WAMUL Managing Director S B Bose, while addressing a press conference here, said the dairy cooperative has grown from strength to strength over the years and has been able to provide better livelihood to thousands of dairy farmers in the state.

He said procurement of milk has increased by 15 per cent while the sale of milk has risen by 21 per cent.

Value-added milk products have increased by more than 35 per cent over the last one year, he added.

"The dairy cooperative has witnessed substantial growth over the years, significantly improving the livelihoods of thousands of dairy farmers in the state. It is heartening to witness a growing community of dairy farmers benefiting greatly from WAMUL's interventions, with valuable support from NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) and the Assam government," he said.

Bose said WAMUL has set a target of bringing a "record number of dairy farmers into the Purabi family while introducing various products for our esteemed customers".

"These initiatives align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doubling of farmers' income. This will contribute to building a robust and strong rural economy, as envisioned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," he added.

He said brand Purabi took a significant initiative in the last one year as it introduced allied products such as 'Purabi Honey' to provide extra income to the farmers.

Sourcing honey from the beekeepers of Assam, the dairy cooperative also organised several workshops and training programmes to help the farmers boost their income through beekeeping, the official added.

WAMUL is preparing to launch a range of new products like ice cream, flavoured milk and sweets at its new plant at Panjabari in Guwahati, with the initiative to add more value to the milk supply chain as the benefits will reach the farmers ensuring a sustainable and thriving agricultural ecosystem, Bose said.

