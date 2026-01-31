Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police has constituted special crime teams to investigate and trace the accused involved in the armed robbery of Rs six lakh in the Koti area of Hyderabad, Telangana, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the armed robbery took place outside a ATM, when a businessman was depostiing Rs Six lakh into his account. Two accused fired two rounds at the businessman, injuring him in the leg and snatched the cash from him.

The Police has registered a case at Sultanbazar Police Station under Sections 109 (Attempt to Murder) and 309 (Robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

According to the complaint lodged by Rinshad PV (26), a businessman dealing in readymade kids' clothing from Kozhikode, Kerala, and currently residing at Janath Apartments, Nampally, he had arrived in Hyderabad on January 7, carrying 6 lakh in cash to purchase wholesale stock at Dewan Devdi. As the purchases did not materialise, his cousin Mishban advised him to deposit the cash into his bank account.

Accordingly, on January 31, at around 7 a.m., the complainant reached the SBI Main Branch ATM at Bank Street, Koti, on a vehicle belonging to his friend Ameer. While he was depositing the cash, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen.

The assailants fired two rounds, one of which struck the complainant on his right leg, causing a bleeding injury while snatching the cash bag. The accused then forcibly snatched the cash bag and the vehicle keys and fled the spot in the victim's vehicle, police said.

The suspects drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.

The Hyderabad City Police has taken the incident with utmost seriousness. The special teams are analysing CCTV footage, tracking technical evidence, and coordinating with neighbouring jurisdictions to apprehend the absconding accused at the earliest, police said. (ANI)

