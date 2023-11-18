Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, while addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound Rajasthan, said on Saturday that these assembly elections are really important for Rajasthan in order to reach the pinnacles of development where the nation today, as a whole, stands.

"These assembly elections of Rajasthan are important because when the whole nation can be seen reaching the new pinnacles of development, why the state of Rajasthan which has always held a strong position against the enemies (of the nation) be left out in this development process," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi, during his speech, stressed that even Rajasthan should get a fair opportunity for development, for which a government that has a developmental mindset must be formed in the state.

"For the last five years, Rajasthan has been feeling a lack of such government and such representatives of the people," added Yogi.

He also reflected upon how the nation along with internal development has achieved a higher global reputation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the PM is respected globally, the entire population also becomes a part of that respect, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further lauded PM Modi for his contribution towards the development of the nation and bringing a sense of unity for the development whether it is on the global level or even at the ground level in villages of the country through various schemes by the government.

"Congress says that Muslims have the right to the resources of the country, meanwhile, PM Modi says that the right to the country's resources first goes to the poor, farmers, youth and women," said CM Yogi.

"Congress does politics of appeasement while PM believes in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. Congress gives problems while the new India, under PM Modi's leadership, finds solutions," he added.

Yogi Adityanath further enlisted various schemes launched or furthered by PM Modi, claiming that PM Modi, through these schemes, achieved the success that Congres could not in 60 years.

Further lashing out at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Yogi said that the state of Rajasthan at present is number one in corruption, crime against women, cyber-crimes, electricity rates, petrol and paper leaks.

"If there had been BJP's government in Rajasthan, so far 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' would have reached every house. Five years ago, when there was Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan, development was visible. Now, Rajasthan is ahead and number one in corruption, crimes against women and cyber-crimes," said CM Yogi.

Meanwhile, citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi further claimed that the UP which was often exposed to riots has not witnessed any riot in the last 6.5 years under the BJP rule.

The UP CM, during his speech, also mentioned Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder in the state (Rajasthan).

Kanhaiya Lal was a tailor who was killed inside his shop in Udaipur by two men in broad daylight on June 28 last year, for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading had sparked public outrage across the country.

CM Yogi urged the people present in the rally to learn from the mistakes of the past so that another incident similar to Kanhaiya Lal does not happen, for which it is necessary that the people who support such miscreant actions be taught a lesson by the power of the vote.

The BJP candidate from the Barmer assembly constituency is Deepak Karwasara, while the Congress has fielded Mewaram Jain who is the incumbent MLA from the constituency.

Rajasthan will undergo legislative assembly polls on November 25 while the counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will be on December 3. (ANI)

