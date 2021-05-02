New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah among other leaders thanked the people of Puducherry after the NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK alliance headed for a majority in assembly elections.

"I thank the people of Puducherry for blessing NDA. We are humbled to serve the people and fulfil their dreams. Our Karyakartas made outstanding efforts to work among the people and elaborate on our agenda of good governance," tweeted PM Modi.

The NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK contested the elections together. The alliance has crossed the simple majority mark.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also gave a congratulatory message by tweeting, "Grateful to the people of Puducherry for choosing NDA to serve this beautiful state. This victory reflects people's trust in PM Narendra Modi ji led NDA's politics of development. Puducherry will now witness a corruption-free and development-oriented government."

"Congratulations to JP Nadda ji, Sami Nathan ji and all karyakartas of the BJP's Puducherryunit for this emphatic victory. I am sure each and every karyakarta of BJP will strive to restore the pride of Puducherry and fulfill the aspirations of the people," Shah tweeted.

Several political leaders poured their best wishes after the Puducherry Assembly election result 2021.

"I sincerely thank Puducherry for today's mandate. People have shown their confidence in PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership and given NDA a chance to serve. We will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations. Congrats Sami Nathan, BJP's Puducherry Karyakartas for the result," BJP National Chief JP Nadda tweeted.

The All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP and AIADMK had contested the elections together under his leadership.

AINR Congress contested on 16 seats and BJP-AIADMK contested on 14 seats.

Elections in Puducherry on April 6, which is currently under President's rule, was mainly between the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The single-phase Assembly polling in Puducherry had a voter turnout of 81.70 percent, according to Election Commission.

Counting of votes started at 8 am in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which are monitored by observers. All arrangements are in place for counting of votes today as per COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

