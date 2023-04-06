New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly's Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has requested Lt Governor VK Saxena to take immediate steps to fill over 2,000 backlog vacancies reserved for these communities in the Delhi Police.

Vishesh Ravi, the chairman of the panel, said in a letter to Saxena that a total 2,078 posts reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Delhi Police have been lying vacant for a long time.

"This is not only against the principles of equality and social justice enshrined in our Constitution, but it also undermines efforts for inclusive and diverse representation in our law enforcement agencies," Ravi wrote.

According to a statement, the committee also said that necessary arrangements to streamline the recruitment process, eliminate bureaucratic delays, ensure transparency and fairness in the selection and promotion process should be taken.

The panel urged Saxena to immediately address the issue and fill the backlog vacancies and contribute to building a more inclusive and equitable society.

