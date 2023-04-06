Mumbai, April 6: Today is the 14th Roza of Ramzan. Muslims in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, and various other cities across the country are celebrating the holy month of Ramzan with much fervour and gaiety. Tomorrow, members of the Muslim community will observe the 15th Roza or the fast of Ramzan. This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on March 24.

Muslims in India began their Ramzan fasting on March 24, a day after they completed the month of Sha'ban on March 23 as the crescent moon of Ramadan 1444 was not sighted on March 22 evening. During the 29 to 30-day fasting period, Muslim adults observe fasting from morning to evening. They abstain from consuming food or even drinking water during the fasting period. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities of India for the 15th Roza on Friday, April 7. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

Muslims begin their fast in the moring before sunrise with Sehri and end their fast post sunset in the evening with Iftar. Usually, they break their fast by consuming dates. The holy month of Ramadan will end with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr, which will be observed a day after the crescent moon is sighted. Ramzan is also known by other names such as Ramadan, Ramazan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan among others.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 7:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 15 05:13 AM 6:55 PM 07 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 7:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 15 04:44 AM 6:43 PM 07 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 7:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 15 04:32 AM 6:27 PM 07 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 7:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 15 04:49 AM 6:22 PM 07 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 7:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 15 04:52 AM 6:31 PM 07 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 7:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 15 04:07 AM 5:55 PM 07 April 2023

Observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan is said to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam as the annual festival teaches Muslims to indulge in prayers, give alms and refrain from violence, anger, and greed. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 14th Roza of Ramzan on April 6 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

