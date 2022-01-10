New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): After the Election Commission of India banned physical rallies till January 15 in the five poll-bound states due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Congress is gearing up to conduct virtual rallies.

According to Congress sources, a green room will be set up at the party headquarters in Delhi, state capitals and several districts of the poll-bound states so that the leaders can virtually connect with the people.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sends 100 Pairs of Jute Footwear for Those Working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Green rooms will also operate from the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the sources said.

Congress will also use social media platforms for its digital campaign. Twitter will be used to set the narrative from the latest data and Facebook and Instagram will be used on several issues. Live video content will be put up on social media platforms.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions To Intensify In North India; Light To Moderate Showers Predicted Over Several Parts of Northern Plains.

The sources stated that the party will pay special attention to the content of the digital rallies. The content will be new, attention-grabbing and energizing to engage the general public.

There is also a proposal to hold virtual 3D rallies of big leaders, which is yet to be finalized, the sources stated.

Congress will also use local culture, language and folk songs during the rallies to connect with the people.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday, while announcing the dates for the voting in the five poll-bound states, directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 surge.

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra had said.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. Situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later," the CEC said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from Feb 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14th and Manipur to vote on Feb 27 and March 3.

Counting of votes for the five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.

A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

There are 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 70 seats are up for grabs in Uttarakhand, 117 seats in Punjab, 40 seats in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)