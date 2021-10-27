Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Three Union ministers and a BJP MP will hold discussions with the party's Punjab leadership over the state Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

The BJP had appointed Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as its incharge for the state Assembly polls while Hardeep Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and MP Vinod Chawra were appointed as co-incharges.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"They will be holding meetings with officers-bearers, district presidents and the core group in the wake of the upcoming elections," said Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma.

Punjab BJP leaders have been facing strong opposition from farmers over the issue of the Centre's farm laws.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

At present, the BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The BJP earlier used to contest 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which last year broke ties with the party over the farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)