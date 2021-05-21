Gadchiroli, May 21: Bodies of at least 13 Naxals were recovered on Friday from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district where an encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals. Chhattisgarh: 22 Security Personnel Lost Their Lives in Naxal Attack at Sukma-Bijapur; Here’s List of Naxal Attacks That Shook the Nation in Past Few Years.

According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter. Naxal Woman Killed In Encounter By Greyhound Commandoes Of Andhra Pradesh Police; Four Others Arrested.

The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal's broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli. More details are awaited.

