Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) At least 14 people have drowned in three boat capsize incidents reported from as many flood-hit districts of Bihar, officials said here on Wednesday.

While nine deaths were reported from Khagaria district, Saharsa and Darbhanga accounted for three and two casualties, respectively.

Khagaria District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said the deceased in his district were among the more than 20 people riding a boat that capsized in the Gandak river, in Mansi police station area, late Tuesday night.

While 12 people swam to safety, the exact number of those who have gone missing was not known, he said, adding the State Disaster Response Force was continuing with its search operation.

The nine deceased include five females and four males. The youngest among them are a 10-year-old boy and a girl, aged 12.

In Darbhanga, the mishap took place in Hayaghat police station area, SHO Amarendra Kumar said.

He said that on Tuesday night a boat carrying 13 people overturned in the Kareh river. While 10 people swam to safety, the bodies of two women, aged 40-45 years, were recovered by the NDRF after several hours of search operation.

A 16-year-old boy was still untraceable, he added.

In Saharsa, a boat carrying 13 people capsized in the Kosi river under Silkhua police station area.

According to the Sub Divisional Officer of Simri, Birendra Kumar, eight people swam to safety, while three bodies have been recovered. The deceased include a five-year-old boy and his father, besides a 15-year-old girl.

The boy's mother, aged 25 years, besides another person, were yet to be traced.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a statement expressing grief over the death and ordered expeditious payment of ex-gratia to all bereaved families.

