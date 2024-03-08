New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) former scientist Pankti Pandey, who received the National Creators Award on Friday from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for amplifying the message of Mission LiFE has urged people to conduct a "waste audit" of the trash being discarded from their homes to ensure zero waste sustainable lifestyle.

Pankti, who hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat received the Green Champion Award at the event held at Bharat Mandapam.

In his interaction on stage with the former ISRO scientist, PM Modi recounted an anecdote popular with people of Ahmedabad city

Asking the audience if they could identify people from Ahmedabad, PM Modi, "I am telling you what I have heard during my childhood, even though I don't believe in it". "Once a train arrived at a railway station and the passenger on the upper berth asked someone on the other side of the window 'Which station is this?'," the prime minister said.

"The person on the platform said, 'Will tell only if you give me char anna (currency unit formerly used in British India)'. The passenger replied, 'No need, must be Ahmedabad'," Modi said, evoking laughter from the audience.

The Prime Minister also asked her to conduct a detailed study about Mission LiFE and recalled his clarion call to make ones' lives environment friendly.

Meanwhile Pankti, who advocates slow fashion and slow food on her social media said, "...I make my content on sustainability and plastic-free India. I motivate people to use plastic as little as possible and live a sustainable lifestyle. It is a proud feeling to get this award."

PM Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday in twenty categories.

The award was provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; and International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

The National Creators Award witnessed significant public engagement, with over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes cast. This initiative aims to acknowledge excellence and impact across various domains including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

The Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur who performs original songs, covers and traditional folk music in multiple Indian languages. At the Prime Minister's request, she performed a devotional song dedicated to Hindu Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The Prime Minister remembered Cassandra Mae Spittmann who was mentioned by the PM in one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes. She sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages. (ANI)

