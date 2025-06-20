New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday led the management and the company's shareholders in paying homage to the victims of the Air India plane crash by observing a one-minute silence at the company's 80th annual general meeting (AGM) here.

Chandrasekaran, who is also chairman of Tata Sons, stated that the Tata Group will miss out its former chairman Ratan Tata, who died last year.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: State Govt Extends High-Security Registration Plates Deadline to August 15, Strict Action From August 16; Know How to Apply.

This was the first AGM of a Tata Group company that Chandrasekaran has attended since the June 12 plane crash.

He had not attended the AGMs of two other group companies -- TCS and TCPL -- which took place earlier this week.

Also Read | 'Snake' Sighting in Delhi Metro Causes Panic as Women Scramble To 'Escape' Unwanted 'Co-Passenger'; Baby Lizard Found During Inspection (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)